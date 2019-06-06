FBI's Website Reveals A Case Involving Bigfoot

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The FBI's website has a part called The Vault, thousands of FBI documents that you can page through online. Recently they made a new case available. Page 1 is a scanned document dated December 15, 1976. It's a letter about lab examinations concerning Bigfoot. The FBI examined 15 unidentified hairs and tissue. They discovered the source of the specimen - not Bigfoot - deer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.