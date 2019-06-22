Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise at the Democratic debate? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Everything will be going along very swimmingly until the moderator will be interrupted about an hour and a half in by Peter Sagal's phone telling him it's time to end the debate.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The meth squirrel will run on stage and accuse Joe Biden of low energy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: A surprise candidate from Alabama will pledge, quote, "As president, I promise I will make no decisions without first consulting Deez Nuts."

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: I need to touch base with Deez Nuts every day.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Adam Felber, Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Philadelphia, Pa.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.