2 Dive-Bombing Seagulls Terrorize British Couple

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. One British couple has been held hostage inside their home for six days by two vicious sea gulls. Every time Roy and Brenda Pickard try to leave their house, they are victimized by a divebombing gull. Roy was attacked so bad once he had to go to the hospital for a head wound. The gulls have a nest on the Pickard's roof, so they are protected by the government. A local official said the lesson for other residents - bird-proof your homes before breeding season.