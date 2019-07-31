Moderates Push More Liberal Candidates On Electability, Health Care

The first night of the second presidential debate showcased divides in the Democratic party over whether to pursue larger structural change — or focus on more incremental shifts — in everything from health care to immigration and student loans.

NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) discusses the debate with host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.