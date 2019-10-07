Trump Signs Trade Deal With Japan While Chinese Negotiators Meet At White House

President Trump will ink a trade deal with Japan that benefits farmers. Meanwhile, low-level negotiations resumed between China and the U.S. at the White House.

Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money, joins host Robin Young to make sense of all the trade news.

