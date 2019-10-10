Never Washed Sweater Of Kurt Cobain To Be Sold At Auction

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL APOLOGIES")

NIRVANA: (Singing) What else should I be?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're looking for a new sweater this fall, I've got a suggestion. Not really new, though. The mossy green sweater that Kurt Cobain wore for his famous "MTV Unplugged" set is up for auction again. Four years ago, it sold for just under $114,000. The owner kept it in a special kind of tissue to keep it in mint condition. And what condition it's in. The Nirvana frontman apparently never washed his sweater, and it's still got the stains and cigarette burns to prove it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.