Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the pope's next new rule? Paula Poundstone.
PAULA POUNDSTONE: The wine for the sacrament can be served in a pod.
SAGAL: Shannon O'Neill.
SHANNON O'NEILL: He said that Ellen and Roy Moore can attend a WNBA game together.
SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.
MO ROCCA: The pope will allow nuns to fly again.
CHIOKE I’ANSON: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Chioke I’Anson. Thanks also to...
POUNDSTONE: ...Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca and Shannon O'Neill. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.
