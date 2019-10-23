Indonesian Woman Breaks Speed Climbing World Record

DAVID GREENE, HOST:



(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: She's going absolutely full tilt. She's breaking the world record. Aries Susanti Rahayu is the first woman...

Twenty-four-year-old Indonesian athlete Aries Susanti Rahayu, aka Spiderwoman, broke the women's speed climbing world record. The Guardian reports this is like running a race while doing pull-ups. Oh, she also did it with an injured hand.