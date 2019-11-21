The Pittsburgh Pirates Need Racing Pierogies For Next Season

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Do you like dumplings? Can you run 200 yards in a minute while wearing a bulky costume? Well, there might be a job for you. The Pittsburgh Pirates need pierogies for next season. It's one of those odd baseball traditions, mascots racing around the diamond. Lots of teams have them. There are Milwaukee Sausages, D.C.'s Presidents. But nothing warms my heart more than a bunch of sprinting pierogies with faces. I think I'm going to audition for this job. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.