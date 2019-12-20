Man Hits Glass Door During Pizza Hut Robbery

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This could happen to anybody who flees a pizza joint after robbing it. A man in Las Cruces, N.M., hit a Pizza Hut and, while running out, face-planted in a glass door like a bird hitting a window. Aside from the awkwardness of that moment, you know, you have to recover your dignity and stroll out while acting like you always meant to do that, the man left DNA on the door. Police swabbed the glass, and they've now caught him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.