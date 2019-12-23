Flint's Water Crisis Spurs Other Cities To Remove Lead Pipes

Some cash-strapped Midwest cities are removing aging lead water pipes. Chicago, which has the largest inventory of lead pipes, hasn't tackled the problem. What can it learn from the cities that have?

This story was supported in part by theSolutions Journalism Network. It is a part of the H2OFail project, an international collaboration of journalists from more than 25 countries covering water issues.

Copyright 2021 WBEZ. To see more, visit WBEZ.