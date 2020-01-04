© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fresh Air Weekend: Jordan Peele; Francis Ford Coppola

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published January 4, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST
Writer-director Jordan Peele says that making<em> Get Out</em> represents his "truest passion."
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week we continue with our Best of the Decades series:

'Fresh Air' Favorites: Jordan Peele: Peele talked about his Oscar-winning social thriller Get Out in this 2017 interview.

'Fresh Air' Favorites: Francis Ford Coppola: In 2016, the Oscar-winning director spoke about the studio battles he faced while filming The Godfather.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Get Out' Sprang From An Effort To Master Fear, Says Director Jordan Peele

To Make 'The Godfather' His Way, Francis Ford Coppola Waged A Studio Battle

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
