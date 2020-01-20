Traveler At Portland, Ore., Terminal Maps Out More Screen Time

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We've come a long way with video game consoles but apparently not far enough for some. A passenger at the airport in Portland, Ore., wanted more screen space. So what to do? Well, there are those screens showing departures, oh, arrivals, oh, and one with an airport map. Well, who needs that? The guy plugged his PlayStation 4 into that screen and started playing Apex Legend (ph) battle royale. He asked if he could just finish his game. Luckily, he was denied. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.