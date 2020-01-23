New York Teenager Wants The Super Bowl Moved To Saturday

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Super Bowl Sunday is coming up. And so is that other tradition - the sleepy Monday after the game when millions of Americans yawn through work or - (imitating throat clearing) - play hooky. Sixteen-year-old Frankie Ruggeri has a solution. He started this petition to move Super Bowls to Saturday. Frankie says more people will watch if it's not a school night. He's gotten over 13,000 signatures. I like the effort. But Sunday fun-day (ph) - let's not mess with it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.