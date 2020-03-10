'Sesame Street' Aims To Help Census' Undercounted Age Group

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Demographers say one of the most undercounted age groups is kids under 5. In the 2010 census, about a million of them weren't included. So some residents of Sesame Street are hoping to change that for the 2020 census, including Rosita, Elmo and, naturally, the Count. Public service announcements started airing this week. In the ads, the Count takes the census. He may be a vampire, but his skills are uniquely suited to the moment.