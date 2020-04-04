Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is now the most exciting thing on your schedule? Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: I am going to give a haircut to my Chia Pet.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The White House Correspondents Association dinner has been canceled, so I'm going to put on an evening gown, drink too much champagne and make fun of my cats.

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden

ALONZO BODDEN: The third week of April, I'm going to sleep in my guest room and call it a road gig.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of you do those things, panel, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank You, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Mo Rocca, Roxanne Roberts and Alonzo Boden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This...

(SOUNDBITE OF BLEATING GOAT SOUND EFFECT)

