New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Will Be On The Job

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Easter Sunday will be different this year. Church services and picnics have been canceled. In a lot of places, only essential workers are going outside. So yesterday, New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, gave kids some good news.

PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN: You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.

She gently warned the Easter Bunny might be too busy to make it to every house.