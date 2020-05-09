PETER SAGAL, HOST:

CYNTHIA GARDENER: Hello, this is Cynthia Gardener.

SAGAL: Hi. Where are you calling from?

GARDENER: From Marblehead, Mass.

SAGAL: Marblehead, Mass? Not only do I know Marblehead - I spent every summer of my growing up in Marblehead, in Swampscott, the town next door. What do you do there in that beautiful place?

GARDENER: Well, it's my home. But I work as a wardrobe stylist, so I don't do much of that up here. But I work in Boston and New York and Los Angeles, yes.

SAGAL: Oh, wow.

MO ROCCA: You don't want to see what we're wearing right now.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, Cynthia, welcome to the show. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase, correctly, in two the limericks, you'll be a big winner. You ready to play?

GARDENER: All righty. I'm ready.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: In Kentucky, we're facing new hurdles, but this hard-shell solution feels fertile. We know you're aware they'll outrace any hare. We're replacing the horses with...

GARDENER: Turtles.

SAGAL: Yes, turtles.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The Kentucky Derby was canceled this week. But don't worry because the Kentucky Turtle Derby replaced it. Sure, turtles are slower and smaller than horses. But it's still a good excuse to bet money on something while wearing ridiculous hats.

HELEN HONG: Wait. Are there jockeys riding the turtles?

SAGAL: Oh, I hope so.

ADAM BURKE: You know the unfortunate thing about that? Haven't - you know what the jockeys are? Murder hornets.

SAGAL: (Laughter) Oh, no.

HONG: Damn it (laughter).

SAGAL: All right. Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: Since no one's permitted to roam, in-flight meals we don't get to bemoan. To encourage more whining about airline dining, they'll deliver their food to your...

GARDENER: Home.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Ural Airlines in Russia is offering delivery of the part of flying you miss the most. That is in-flight meals. They'll bring airplane food on an authentic plastic tray right to your home. To complete the experience, they will run over your foot with a cart.

HONG: Do they force you to wear it while your knees are up to your chest, scrunched up?

SAGAL: Exactly. And just for authenticity, they give you a half-filled-out crossword to put in front of you.

BURKE: Will they supply other things to complete my recreation? Like, will they deliver a crying child to my house and, like, just have some salesmen from Dubuque fart on me for eight hours? 'Cause those are also things I miss.

SAGAL: All at a price. All right, Cynthia. Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: Our restaurant has a low yield. All its workings are strictly concealed. It's under a plum tree way out in the country, one table set out in a...

GARDENER: Field.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A new restaurant is opening this week in Sweden that promises to follow social distancing guidelines by only seating one person at a time. So it's a great place to suggest to meet up with a date if you're not that into them. Here's how it works. Patrons are seated at a single table with one chair in the middle of a field outside the chef and owner's house. It'll never feel empty what with all the ants. And to make it seem familiar and comforting, every five minutes, they will shout - everything tasting OK? - at you with a bullhorn.

BURKE: Did anyone else - as soon as you heard a restaurant in a field, did anyone else start going, horse waiters, horse waiters? Just a stallion with a tux, like, a thing over its...

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: May I bring you more wine, or nay?

BURKE: (Laughter).

HONG: Wait. You can't even bring a friend? It just has to be you alone eating solo at the restaurant in a field?

SAGAL: You alone in a field. And they'll send you the food out on a pulley in, like, a clothesline-type arrangement with a basket. So they...

ROCCA: Are you - is this some dream that you had, Peter?

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It sounds like you're describing a fascinating dream.

SAGAL: Now that you mention it, I was naked. I don't know why.

ROCCA: I'm in a field.

BURKE: I'm pretty sure this is a restaurant that Bugs Bunny went to in a cartoon.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Cynthia do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Cynthia has style. She got them all right - 3-0, Cynthia.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Cynthia. Thank you so much for playing.

GARDENER: Thank you. And my pleasure. And come back to the North Shore any time, Peter. We'll welcome you any time.

