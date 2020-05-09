Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next scourge to come after us once we're done with the murder hornet? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: We'll be invaded by the Elon Muskrat (ph), an eccentric rodent who tanks your company's value by tweeting that the stock price is too high.

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Whatever it is, please, for the love of God, don't let them be Asian.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The Earth will split open and swallow us all whole.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Helen Hong and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. And congratulations for getting through another week. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

