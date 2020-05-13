11-Year-Old Skateboarder Shreds World Record

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Feeling kind of uninspired being stuck at home? Take a lesson from 11-year-old Gui Khury. He's used this opportunity to shred world records on his skateboard. This week, Khury became the first skateboarder to land a 1080-degree spin. That means he made three full rotations in the air. Not even pro legend Tony Hawk has managed that. Making the most of quarantine, and it sounds way more fun than sourdough starter.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we say Gui Khury became the first skateboarder to land a 1,080-degree spin. He was the first to do so on a vertical ramp.] Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.