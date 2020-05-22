© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Man Drives 500 Miles To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday

By Noel King
Published May 22, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Every year, Julio Cesar Segura of El Paso buys his daughter, Diana, her favorite fast-food chicken sandwich for her birthday. This year, things are different. She's living in Austin now; also the pandemic. But Julio didn't let that stop him. He drove more than 500 miles to see her with balloons and a chicken sandwich. They ate a socially distanced lunch, and then he drove 500 miles back home. That is love (ph). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
