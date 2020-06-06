Fresh Air Weekend: The 'New Science' Of Breathing; The Biology Behind Migration

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How The 'New Science' Of Breathing Can Impact Sleep And Resilience:While researching his book, Breath, James Nestor participated in a study in which his nose was completely plugged for 10 days, forcing him to breathe solely through his mouth. "I felt awful," he says.

In Jazz-Movie Endings, Some Story Elements Keep Coming Back:Over 90-some years of movies about jazz, many films have spun a familiar lick, sometimes falling back on stock standards when inspiration fails, and sometimes knowingly quoting from older works.

New Book Argues Migration Isn't A Crisis — It's The Solution:When living things cross into new territory, they are often viewed as threats. But Sonia Shah, who has written a new book — The Next Great Migration -- says the "invaders" are just following biology.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

How The 'New Science' Of Breathing Can Impact Sleep And Resilience

New Book Argues Migration Isn't A Crisis — It's The Solution

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.