Fresh Air Weekend: Poet Eve Ewing; Parenting Blogger Kristen Howerton

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Poet Eve Ewing Connects 1919 Chicago To Today's Racial Unrest:Ewing's 1919 looks back on a century-old riot in Chicago, set off after a black teen drowned while being stoned by white people. She says the systemic racism that plagued the U.S. then still exists.

In Defense Of Jazz Biopics: Melodramas And Morality Tales, Set To Music:Many jazz fans hate biopic films, but critic Kevin Whitehead likes noticing which true elements get in — or get left out — as messy lives are squeezed into stock-story formulas.

A Mother Reflects On Privilege, Adoption And Parenting 'Without Perfection': Blogger Kristen Howerton talks about how raising two white biological daughters and two black adopted sons helped her understand white privilege. Her new memoir is Rage Against the Minivan.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

