© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newborn Arrives In Parking Lot Of Miami Birthing Center

Published July 6, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A pregnant woman arrived at a birthing center in Miami hoping to walk out with a baby. But she ended up walking in with one. The Miami Herald notes the doorbell camera caught the action. It shows the mom to be leaning over while a midwife tells onlooking cops, quote, "she's OK, she's here to have a baby" just as said baby pops right into the midwife's hands in the parking lot. Amidst all of it, good things, miraculous things, still happen. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.