74 Days After A Daring Escape, African Sulcata Tortoise Returns Home

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Seventy-four days after a daring escape, Solomon, an African sulcata tortoise, has finally returned home. Solomon's long travels took him, well, less than a mile from his home in Tennessee - slow going there. He was found hanging out at a construction site. Solomon's owners don't know all the details of his adventure or how he even managed to elude them for so long, but many believe it might have something to do with a local taunting hare. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.