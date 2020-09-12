Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big reality show? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: The next hit reality show will be "Beverly Hills 2019," set in the bizarre decadent world of a year ago, featuring such outrageous behavior as full-contact hugging, kisses that aren't air kisses and people throwing wine on each other at a distance of less than six feet.

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: "Keeping Up With The Faucis." No, seriously, has anybody seen him? Is he OK? This is big.

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: I think it's just going to be pictures of cellphones.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if it is, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thanks so much, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jessi Klein, Adam Burke and Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you for listening. Knowing you'll be here gets us through the week. I hope we do the same for you. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.