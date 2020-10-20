Onlookers Were Wrong About The UFO. It Was A Flying Superhero

(SOUNDBITE OF MARK SNOW'S "MATERIA PRIMORIS: THE X-FILES THEME (MAIN TITLE)"

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The truth is out there, and over the weekend, some people in India thought it crash landed on their doorstep. Nervous onlookers reported seeing a humanoid object sail through the sky and fall to Earth. But after further investigation, their hopes for sentient life were deflated. Instead of an alien, authorities discovered a balloon shaped like Iron Man - less a UFO, more of an identified flying superhero. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.