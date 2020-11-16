© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Pigeon Racing's Old World Charm Enchants New, Wealthy Fans

Published November 16, 2020 at 5:11 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pigeon racing is a popular pastime in Western Europe, has been for generations, and now its old-world charm enchants new wealthy fans. A hen bred in Belgium - she's named New Kim - just fetched a record price at auction - $1.9 million. The anonymous Chinese buyer also bought the previous record holder last year, although that bird went for a song - a mere $400,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.