Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise in book two of President Obama's memoir? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: He voted for Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: There's going to be an entire chapter about that one huge scandal where he wore a tan suit.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: He will disclose that during his first term in the White House, he received letters from Don Jr. and Eric Trump asking him to adopt them.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, you can bet we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you so much, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Negin Farsad and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. Hey, next week, let's be thankful we made it this far together. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.