An Austrian Town Fed Up With All The 'Fugging' Jokes Decides To Change Its Name

Good morning. I'm David Greene. People in "Schitt's Creek" are stuck with an embarrassing town name. But it's TV. It's fictional. In Austria, though, there is a real village named [expletive] - rhymes with ducking. It's been the name for centuries. But they've had enough of the ridicule and having the village sign stolen. In 2021, they are renaming the village F-U-G-G-I-N-G. They will ring in the new year as Fuggingers. Are we still on the air? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.