Fresh Air Weekend: Chef David Chang; Actor Gillian Anderson

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Chef David Chang On Depression, Being A Dad And The Burden Of 'Authenticity':The Momofuku chef says COVID-19 has introduced "seismic" changes to his industry. "We're doing anything and everything to to stay afloat," he says. Chang's new memoir is Eat a Peach.

'Collective' Chronicles The Nightclub Fire — And Corrupt System — That Killed 64: A new documentary reveals how corporate and government corruption led to the use of diluted disinfectants in Romanian hospitals. Collectiveis a gripping story that speaks to the present moment.

In 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson Explores Thatcher's 'Powerplay' With The Queen: Anderson plays the former British prime minster in the new season of The Crown. She says Thatcher, who grew up working class, could be both obsequious and combative around Queen Elizabeth II.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

