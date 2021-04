Teacher Gets Students' Attention With Fart Noise Prank

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Emma Ginder was teaching on Zoom when her class heard her pass something on.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #1: (Laughter) What was that?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #2: I think she farted (laughter).

GREENE: Kids lost it when they heard the fart. They were sure it was their teacher.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EMMA GINDER: Whoever it was might be a little embarrassed, so let's stop.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD #3: I still blame you.

GREENE: The teacher later admitted to playing a fake fart sound to lighten the mood. She said, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.