'The Loudest Thunderclap': Nashville Resident Recalls Christmas Explosion

In downtown Nashville this morning, Jeremy Schott and his wife awoke to what they thought was the loudest thunderclap they'd ever heard. Their windows rattled and the building shook. Then, they realized it wasn't raining.

JEREMY SCHOTT: And so we ran out into the living room and just saw, within probably 30 seconds, sirens and fire trucks, ambulances heading toward downtown. It was just devastation. Second Avenue was on fire.

SHAPIRO: Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the explosion was from an RV on the street that was intentionally detonated, injuring three people.

JOHN DRAKE: And we're sweeping the downtown area just as a precaution to make sure that everyone is safe.

SHAPIRO: Jeremy Schott says he and his wife were confused and terrified for a while, but he is relatively glad that the explosion happened at 6:30 on Christmas morning.

SCHOTT: If it were 10 p.m. on a Friday, there would be hundreds of people dead.

Authorities say there doesn't appear to be an additional threat. The FBI is now taking over the investigation.