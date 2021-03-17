Those Lost In The Georgia Shootings

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

A shooting spree at three spas in the Atlanta area last night left eight people dead, most of whom were Asian women.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The shootings took place against a backdrop of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans that has increased sharply in the past year. In other parts of the show, we are hearing reaction from the community in Georgia and will be discussing what we know and what we don't know about last night's horrific crime.

CHANG: And while the investigation is still ongoing, one thing is clear. Eight people lost their lives. Another was injured. The identities of four of those victims have not yet been released by officials.

KELLY: But authorities have released the other four. And we thought it was important to take the time to remember them and say their names.

CHANG: Delaina Ashley Yaun - she was 33 years old.

KELLY: Paul Andre Michels was 54 years old.

CHANG: Xiaojie Tan was 49 years old.

KELLY: Daoyou Feng was 44 years old.

CHANG: Four of the people who lost their lives in the violent attack in Georgia last night. We'll be sure to update you as we learn more.

