Wisconsin Democrats Blast GOP Passage Of Resolution Honoring Rush Limbaugh

Emotions ran high, as the state Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution honoring the life of the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. It calls Limbaugh’s voice unforgettable and praises him for advancing conservative policies.

The resolution passed along party lines with about a half dozen Democrats blasting it, including LaKeshia Myers of Milwaukee. She called Limbaugh’s tendency to ridicule, disgusting.

“When you want to honor a person who called someone a slut, do you think that’s appropriate? Or, if they come up with a parody song called ‘Barack the Magic Negro’ — when is enough, enough and what the hell is the bar?” Myers asked.

But Republican Scott Krug of Nekoosa defended Limbaugh. He said the radio host inspired him to think critically.

“Rush introduced me to the idea of having a thoughtful conversation and thoughtful interaction and thoughtful questioning of what we’ve been told our whole lives. I think that was one of the things that really helped drive my education in conservatism and being a Republican,” Krug said.

The state Senate passed the measure earlier this week. Because it’s a resolution, it doesn’t need the governor’s signature.

