Fresh Air Weekend: 'Soul' Filmmakers; The 'Afterlife' Of Incarceration

'Soul' Creators On Passion, Purpose And Realizing You're 'Enough': The Oscar-nominated film imagines a place where souls are matched with unique passions. Pete Docter and Kemp Powers say their movie is meant to challenge conventional notions of success and failure.

Out Of Prison But Still Trapped: Examining The 'Afterlife' Of Incarceration:There are 45,000 laws, policies and administrative sanctions in the U.S. that target people with criminal records. Reuben Jonathan Miller researches how they affect people's lives in Halfway Home.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

