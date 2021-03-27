Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, how are they finally going to free that boat from the Suez Canal? Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: It's simple. Just add cold water - shrinkage.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: Someone's going to buy the boat on Amazon, and they will deliver it.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: And Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: Have they tried prune juice or Metamucil?
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if they do, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.
(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)
SAGAL: Thanks, also, to Roxanne Roberts, Alonzo Bodden and Helen Hong. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. I can see clearly now. The rain is gone. And we'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
