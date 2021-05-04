Harris Touts Research During First Wisconsin Trip

Vice President Kamala Harris toured clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus Tuesday and touted President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

Wisconsin Republicans said Harris' time would have been better spent at the U.S. border dealing with the increase of migrants trying to cross from Mexico.

Harris also participated in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in Biden's infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements. Harris was joined by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, university and business leaders, researchers, teachers and others on the visit.

Harris has been touting Biden's plan, unveiled in March, at stops across the country. In Milwaukee, she emphasized the $180 billion in proposed funding for research and development. Speaking at the roundtable, Harris said that would be the largest amount spent on research and development, other than in the military, in the history of the United States.

“The president has made it a priority of our administration to really seek out and lift up the great work that our American universities and innovators and technologists are doing,” said Harris.

She said the U.S. has fallen behind in recent years and that it must be able to compete — with universities playing a big role — to pursue innovation that will improve the lives of American families.

The labs Harris toured focused on wind tunnel and wind turbine research, and sustainable energy research on microgrids and batteries. Harris was told about one research project at UW-Milwaukee aiming to reduce the time to recharge an electric vehicle battery to just 15 minutes.

University Research and Development was not the only local initiative highlighted yesterday. Lanaya, a 5th grader at Lincoln Avenue Community School, also addressed the Vice President. She shared with Harris, how her school used federal funding to create green spaces.

“We have so many green spaces at our school, we actually have a bioswale, a rain garden and we also have a vegetable garden. The bioswale helps the water when it rains to be not dirty — to take out all the bacteria and it flows to the Kinnickinnic River,” said Lanaya.

Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett greeted Harris in Milwaukee. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul, all Democrats, watched the roundtable discussion.

Republicans used the Harris trip to renew their criticism of Biden's infrastructure plan as too costly.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in a statement Tuesday, called Biden's plan a “boondoggle” and said he was interested to see how Harris justifies the spending.

“Instead of creating more opportunities, it will kill people’s jobs, increase their taxes, and further implement radical leftists’ agenda,” Johnson said. "Happy to have her visit Milwaukee, but she really ought to inspect the crisis President Biden created at the border.”

Early Tuesday, two Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders who recently visited the U.S. border in Texas sent Harris a letter criticizing her for not visiting southern border states. Biden has put her in charge of diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the U.S.

“We appreciate the visit to Wisconsin; but, respectfully, you have much bigger problems to deal with right now,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August wrote. “As the person who is supposed to be the most qualified to address this issue, we implore you to start taking action now to help our southern border.”

The lawmakers also called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to do more to help secure the border, including sending aid. Texas has not asked for National Guard troops from Wisconsin, but in 2018 then-Gov. Scott Walker sent dozens to assist at the border. Evers withdrew Guard troops from the region shortly after taking office in 2019.

No taxpayer money was used for the border trip, which Steineke said was paid for in part with campaign donations. August said they were invited by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank.

They called immigration at the border a “humanitarian crisis” that would affect Wisconsin and the entire country because people trying to enter there spread out nationwide. Steineke and August said local officials, including a Democratic county sheriff, said they are desperate for help.

“This should not fall on the backs of southern border states themselves," Steineke said. "It’s just as much about our security as theirs.”

