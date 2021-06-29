© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
An Alliance Bigger Than Cheese: Wisconsin's French Connections & Diplomacy Under Biden

WUWM | By Joy Powers
Published June 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT
French Ambassador Philippe Etienne meeting with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Wisconsin has a long history with France that extends to its very foundation as a state. The first white settler in the state was Jean Nicolet, and for nearly 100 years Wisconsin was considered France's territory in the "New World." That close relationship has continued through business, educational, and cultural ties. France's Ambassador to the U.S., Philippe Etienne, recently visited Wisconsin to reinforce those ties and talk about how diplomacy has changed under the Biden administration.

WUWMLafe EffectFranceForeign Policy
Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
