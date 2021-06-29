An Alliance Bigger Than Cheese: Wisconsin's French Connections & Diplomacy Under Biden
Wisconsin has a long history with France that extends to its very foundation as a state. The first white settler in the state was Jean Nicolet, and for nearly 100 years Wisconsin was considered France's territory in the "New World." That close relationship has continued through business, educational, and cultural ties. France's Ambassador to the U.S., Philippe Etienne, recently visited Wisconsin to reinforce those ties and talk about how diplomacy has changed under the Biden administration.