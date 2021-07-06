Canadian Housing Prices Skyrocket, But There Are Some Affordable Options

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Canada's housing market is hot right now, but there are still some affordable options. In Ontario, a 19-acre lot right near Lake Erie is being listed for a little over $80,000, which is a steal. However, there is a catch. The listing reads, this property is presently underwater, but could have endless possibilities in the future. Be creative. It does not say what the possibilities might be. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.