© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Jersey Parents Add Identical Triplets To Their Family

Published August 4, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. They say all good things come in threes. And that was especially true for New Jersey parents who gave birth to identical triplets, which is incredibly rare. Medical experts say the odds of having identical triplets are about 1 in 200 million. Pregnancy is also very risky. But thankfully, babies Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia - great names, by the way - were delivered safely and are currently at home with their two older sisters. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.