Republican Election Leader Says He Regularly Calls Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson About Running Again

The leader of election efforts among Republicans running for the U.S. Senate said he's still trying to confirm that Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will try for a third term.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott spoke at a Heritage Action's anti-tax event in Hales Corners Monday. Scott said he thinks Johnson will run, but urged the crowd of about 30 people to try to connect with Johnson too.

"If you know Ron, call him and make sure he's going to run. I do it every day. I called him this morning to make sure he knew I was going to be in his state," he said.

Scott praised Johnson for recently getting Republican senators to sign a letter opposing raising the debt ceiling unless there's structural change in the federal budget.

But other news for the Wisconsin incumbent has not been so good. A Marquette University poll released last week showed Johnson's favorability rating has slipped a bit. Also, an investigative journalism report from ProPublica showed Johnson's support for a 2017 tax break resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions for megadonors who funded his campaigns.

Johnson has denied trying to reward donors. He's continued to raise campaign money and is scheduled to speak at an annual conservative picnic in Wauwatosa later this month.

About a half-dozen Democrats are running for the Senate seat next year.

