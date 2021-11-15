Closing arguments set for Monday in the Rittenhouse trial

Closing arguments are set for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha. The 18-year-old from Illinois is facing charges of homicide and other felonies for fatally shooting Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. The incidents took place last year during unrest after a Kenosha police officer severely injured a Black man, Jacob Blake, Jr.

Rittenhouse is claiming self-defense.

University of Wisconsin Law professor Ion Meyn said typically in closing arguments, prosecution and defense lawyers are trying to offer jurors a cohesive story of the trial.

"There is a lot [of testimony] to handle for the jury to put together. And it's the job of each lawyer. To put it back together."

Judge Bruce Schroeder said he'll allow up to five hours for the closing arguments segment. Professor Meyn said he understands there are six charges against Rittenhouse to discuss, but he said if lawyers go on for a long time, it carries a risk of losing the jury's interest.

"I think it's much more effective to come across with respecting the jury's time that they've already invested. Respecting the fact that they've listened for two weeks, and given that situation, get right to it," said Meyn.

The judge is also expected the give jurors instructions on deciding the case. Some of the counts against Rittenhouse will include lesser charges that can be considered if jurors feel the state hasn't met its burden of proof on the more serious claims.

The court will also randomly excuse six of the 18 jurors, so only 12 jurors will deliberate.

It's unclear if there will be verdicts by Monday night.

Governor Tony Evers said about 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard will be stationed near Kenosha to ensure public safety if local law enforcement requests help.

Tanya McLean of Leaders of Kenosha is urging people to stay peaceful.

"We want peace. No matter what the verdict is. People just need to find a different outlet to express their frustrations," said McLean.