Violence prevention advice offered after four more people die from gun violence in Milwaukee

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published December 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST
20211208_155155.jpg
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
Milwaukee police focus their investigation Wednesday on the duplex at the center of the photo with the cream-colored front on the upper and brick first floors.

Four people are dead in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide on S. 49th St. in Milwaukee. Police say they discovered the bodies of three adults and one juvenile Wednesday morning, when officers went inside a home south of Oklahoma Ave., while responding to a call to check the welfare of an individual.

Police say all four of the deceased had suffered gunshot wounds.

Neither Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett nor Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke to the media about the case.

But Arnitta Holliman, who directs the city's Office of Violence Prevention, was on the scene, talking in general about the high number of murders in Milwaukee in the last two years.

This year's homicide total is more than 180, and by some calculations, more than 190. Holliman said there's a connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It could be folks are stressed, loss of income, loss of support, also loss of family members, isolation," Holliman told WUWM.

Holliman also talked about the prevalence of guns.

"If you are struggling and you know you might be in danger, seek out help. But also if you are the person thinking about harming someone with a firearm, you can seek out help as well," Holliman said.

Holliman said her office is working on funding community programs that will attempt to steer people away from gun violence.

