Incoming acting Milwaukee mayor unveils plan to address reckless driving

Incoming Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says he’s taking a stand against reckless driving in the city through his S.T.A.N.D for Safer Streets plan. S.T.A.N.D. is an acronym for Safe Street Design, Traffic Enforcement, Accountability, Neighborhood Engagement, and Demand Progress.

Johnson said Tuesday that this year, 65 people in Milwaukee have been killed in reckless driving accidents, and more than 9,000 cars have been stolen.

He introduced his plan during a press conference at the Next Door Foundation.

Johnson wants the Common Council to pass a resolution committing Milwaukee to Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.

Johnson also said he plans to appoint a Reckless Driving Coordinator in the mayor’s office to ensure accountability and action from the city.

"In addition, I will actively seek out collaborative approaches with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on state highways and arterials and funding for free drivers education expansion in Milwaukee high schools. Lastly, I'll work with the district attorney's office, children's court, municipal court on meaningful repercussions for car theft violators and restorative practices for youth passengers and stolen vehicles," Johnson said.

As part of neighborhood engagement, Johnson plans to partner with the Office of Violence Prevention and youth serving organizations. He says together they can ensure grant funding addresses the increase in car thefts by young people and helps prevent reckless driving.

Office of Violence Prevention Director Arnitta Holliman said the office understands the urgency of addressing reckless driving in Milwaukee, and it shares the concerns of the community.

"People should feel safe in every part of our community, including on the roads, our streets. And so, we want to work with organizations that are working on primary prevention. So with people or young people before they end up in a car that’s stolen, or stealing a car, or recklessly driving. But then also to support programs that are helping young people who have already been in that situation, so they don’t make that same choice again," Holliman said.

A Sherman Park resident, Jordan Morales, joined city leaders at the news conference. He said reckless driving has worsened in the neighborhood. That prompted him to create a traffic circle in the middle of the intersection at Grant Boulevard and Hadley Street. He used barricades left over by the city.

Morales said he’s excited about the incoming acting mayor’s plans.

"It’s the points that I’ve been asking for, for a while now which is to declare it a public crisis. And that just kind of emphasizes that we’re taking it seriously and that it’s a priority for the mayor," Morales said.

Morales also supports having a reckless driving coordinator and committing to Vision Zero.

Cavalier Johnson says on day one as acting mayor he will declare reckless driving a public crisis.