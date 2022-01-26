Wednesday on Lake Effect: COVID-19 misinformation, Wisconsin Brown Berets, light therapy, preparing for spring garden, Colby cheese
Wednesday on Lake Effect, we hear from UWM researchers who found a link between COVID-19 misinformation and spikes in infection. We learn about the Brown Berets in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about light therapy and how it can help improve our mood in the winter. Our Dig In! series gives tips on how to pick seeds for the upcoming growing season. And, we look at the effort to make Colby Wisconsin's state cheese.
Guests:
- Rina Ghose, professor of geography and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee; Amir Forati, doctoral student of geography at UW-Milwaukee
- Maria Cruz, retired educator helping document the oral histories of the Brown Berets in Wisconsin; Bernie Gonzalez, recruiter for the Wisconsin Brown Berets
- Janice Eells, professor of biomedical sciences at the UW-Milwaukee
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and Dig In! contributor
- Sheila Nyberg, director for the Clark county economic development corporation and tourism bureau
- Randy Johnson, large carnivore specialist for the DNR