Wisconsin Assembly committee passes bill prohibiting teachers from discussing gender, sexuality without parents’ consent

Some Republican lawmakers want Wisconsin public schools to ban teachers from presenting educational materials on gender identity and sexual orientation unless they first get parental consent.

The Assembly Committee on Education passed a bill Thursday that would ensure that parents could opt their children out of any educational programs that involve discussions of gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.

The bill has two exceptions — it allows teachers to answer questions posed by students that are related to gender and sexuality, and to discuss the gender identity or sexuality of historic figures or groups.

The bill applies to teachers in both public and charter schools.

Chase Browning | Wisconsin Eye / Assembly Committee on Education Meeting Feb. 10 2022.

Before the vote, Republican state Rep. Robert Wittke of Racine applauded the measure. "This bill is about letting parents have a say in what direction they want their child to have an education. Whether it’s by their own personal beliefs, religious beliefs or whatever," he said.

Fellow Republican Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt of Fond du Lac added this sentiment: "When you’re going to talk about sensitive subjects with children that is a valid thing that parents need to know about.”

But Democratic Rep. Sondy Pope of Mount Horeb, who sits on the Assembly education committee, objected and was in the minority voting against the bill. "I could say a lot about this bill, but I am just going to say I am voting no because I am tired of this committee promoting intolerance and disrespect for students in school," Horeb said.

If the Republican-led Legislature passes the bill, it would head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. His office has said he'll veto it.

The measure is part of a larger slate of Republican bills intended to give parents more control over public education.

Editor’s note: A portion of the audio is from WisconsinEye.