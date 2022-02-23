Wisconsin tribal leader delivers State of the Tribes address, criticizes conservatives' actions

A representative of Wisconsin's 11 federally recognized tribal governments gave the annual State of the Tribes address to state lawmakers and the governor Tuesday at the State Capitol in Madison.

During the speech, tribal leader Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, challenged conservative efforts to change voting laws and limit teaching about racism.

The Stockbridge-Munsee have about 1,500 tribal members, and their reservation is between Green Bay and Wausau, Wisconsin.

Holsey delivered her remarks as some Republicans continue to falsely question whether President Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Wisconsin. But Holsey praised Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) for recently telling some rank and file conservatives that Biden's electoral votes cannot be taken back.

"I applaud Speaker Vos, who upheld the integrity of this process in Wisconsin with the emphasis on the need to focus on the future," Holsey said.

However, Vos and other Republican lawmakers are on the verge of passing a slew of bills that critics say would limit voting this year.

Holsey challenged the Legislature to instead expand access to the ballot box. "We should all do more to insure that all Americans, including Native Americans, can exercise this right easily," she said.

Screen grab from Wisconsin Eye / Leaders of Wisconsin's other federally-recognized Native American tribes sit along the wall near the top of this photo. Members of the Wisconsin Legislature are in the foreground.

The Republican-controlled Legislature also recently tried to prohibit Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the measure, and Holsey called on lawmakers to now take a different approach. "It is our view as tribal nations that perhaps what is needed is not critical theory, and more critical thinking," Holsey said to sustained applause.

Democratic lawmakers in the audience led that applause and gave Holsey several standing ovations. Republicans typically remained seated and offered only limited applause.

Editor’s note: A portion of the audio is from WisconsinEye.