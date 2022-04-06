A Black elected official appears to be a first for Wauwatosa

Wauwatosa has what appears to be its first Black elected official in the 130 years it has been incorporated as a village. And a second Black individual is a tie-breaker away from being elected.

Margaret Arney didn't have an opponent and picked up 99% of the vote in winning the District 2 alderperson contest Tuesday. She said the Wauwatosa community, which is mostly white, is changing.

"We are manifesting values that say everybody belongs. And that we need to be treated with justice and treated as if we really are residents here. There's no more sense of you don't belong. You stay in your area, we stay in our area. That's not the world that we're in right now. We're in a connected world. We're in a world where we really need each other's talent," Arney told news reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Arney said she's particularly interested in improving the mental and physical health of Wauwatosa residents, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Arney also hopes the village will continue with its equity and inclusion efforts.

Another African American could join Arney on the Wauwatosa Common Council. Sean Lowe finished Tuesday evening tied at 702 votes, with incumbent Rob Gustafson in the race for the District 5 seat.

Lowe issued a statement saying he's thrilled by his level of support. He said, "Some people may be comfortable with the status quo, but others want change, diversity, history, safe neighborhoods, clean and available parks, and affordable housing."

Assuming no recount affects the number of votes, Wauwatosa's city attorney said the winner will be selected by "drawing of lots."

A third Black individual John Larry came up 150 votes short in his bid to become a Wauwatosa alderperson.

