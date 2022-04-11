State Supreme Court to discuss drop boxes this week and maybe weigh in again on redistricting

We're just done with the spring local elections in Wisconsin. But the State Supreme Court will be dealing with one — and maybe two — legal cases this week affecting elections this summer and fall.

Wispolitics.com Editor JR Ross told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that for sure, on Wednesday,

the state justices will hear oral arguments about the use of voter drop boxes for absentee ballots.

That case stems from a ruling in Waukesha County this year that halted use of unattended drop boxes for the collection of absentee ballots. Use of drop boxes was curtailed in the April 5 elections.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to clarify the drop box issue for elections this August and November.

Ross says it's also possible the state's high court will rule this week on the legislative redistricting case that the U.S. Supreme Court sent back to the state justices in March.